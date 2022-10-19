Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond

article

Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond.

Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

According to investigators, the woman fled the scene in a gold 2006 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police shared a photo of the suspect taken by a surveillance camera at the business.

If you recognize the woman or have information about the incident, call detectives at (770) 288-7583, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, send tips to 770-220-7009.