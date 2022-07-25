Atlanta lounge employee robbed, shot outside business, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue.

According to police, a male employee was closing the parking area fence when someone robbed and shot him in the leg.

Medics transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.