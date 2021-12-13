Help tornado victims: Trusted organizations, drop-off locations where Georgians can donate
ATLANTA - Georgians have been moved by images of devastation from weekend tornadoes in Kentucky and areas of the south and Midwest where 24 tornadoes touched down.
Atlanta's FEMA office is providing support to thousands by preparing equipment and resources to send to the area.
Today, At least three Red Cross specialists from Georgia went to Kentucky.
TORNADO RELIEF: HOW TO HELP VICTIMS IN KENTUCKY, OTHER STATES
Here are ways to support tornado victims in Kentucky and other devastated areas:
What's the best way to help?
Volunteers with Georgia Red Cross say the best way to help is to give financially.
Giving funds eliminates redundancy and cuts out some time volunteers spend sorting times, like old clothes.
"That becomes another disaster, trying to get people to that location," Ann Burkly, Georgia Red Cross Volunteer said.
Paulding County
Several Paulding County organizations are hosting drop-off locations for a variety of items to ship to Kentucky.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County Fire Department, the Paulding County Board of Commissioners, the Paulding County School District, North Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes and multiple local businesses and churches need:
- nonperishable food items
- boxed food
- paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, utensils, and cups)
- cases/gallons of water
- tarps
- blankets (new)
- batteries (AA, and C)
- small propane bottles
- baby items: wipes, diapers, formula
- feminine hygiene products
- toiletries
- pet food
- trash bags
Drop off locations for donations are at:
- Paulding County Schools
- Paulding County Sheriff’s Office
- Paulding County Fire Stations
- Mt. Tabor Park
- Taylor Farm Park
- Burnt Hickory Park
- Dallas Public Library
- Maude P. Ragsdale Public Library (Hiram)
- Crossroads Public Library (Bentwater)
- New Georgia Public Library
Donations at schools are due by Friday.
Georgia FEMA
FEMA will send equipment and resources such as blankets, meals, bottled water and tarps.
FEMA asks to confirm items are needed before donating them.
People can donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
FEMA says financial donations to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible and most effective method of donating. Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk with discounts and, if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, which supports economic recovery.
Georgia Red Cross
The Red Cross says tornado victims are in need of financial aid and blood.
Visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make a donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.
If you have additional information on donations, drop-off sites or ways to help, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
