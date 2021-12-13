Help tornado victims: Trusted organizations, drop-off locations where Georgians can donate

Georgians have been moved by images of devastation from weekend tornadoes in Kentucky and areas of the south and Midwest where 24 tornadoes touched down.

Atlanta's FEMA office is providing support to thousands by preparing equipment and resources to send to the area.

Today, At least three Red Cross specialists from Georgia went to Kentucky.

TORNADO RELIEF: HOW TO HELP VICTIMS IN KENTUCKY, OTHER STATES

Here are ways to support tornado victims in Kentucky and other devastated areas:

What's the best way to help?

Volunteers with Georgia Red Cross say the best way to help is to give financially.

Giving funds eliminates redundancy and cuts out some time volunteers spend sorting times, like old clothes.

"That becomes another disaster, trying to get people to that location," Ann Burkly, Georgia Red Cross Volunteer said.

Paulding County

Several Paulding County organizations are hosting drop-off locations for a variety of items to ship to Kentucky.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Paulding County Fire Department, the Paulding County Board of Commissioners, the Paulding County School District, North Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes and multiple local businesses and churches need:

nonperishable food items

boxed food

paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, utensils, and cups)

cases/gallons of water

tarps

blankets (new)

batteries (AA, and C)

small propane bottles

baby items: wipes, diapers, formula

feminine hygiene products

toiletries

pet food

trash bags

Drop off locations for donations are at:

Paulding County Schools

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office

Paulding County Fire Stations

Mt. Tabor Park

Taylor Farm Park

Burnt Hickory Park

Dallas Public Library

Maude P. Ragsdale Public Library (Hiram)

Crossroads Public Library (Bentwater)

New Georgia Public Library

Donations at schools are due by Friday.

Georgia FEMA

FEMA will send equipment and resources such as blankets, meals, bottled water and tarps.

FEMA asks to confirm items are needed before donating them.

People can donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

FEMA says financial donations to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible and most effective method of donating. Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk with discounts and, if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, which supports economic recovery.

Georgia Red Cross

The Red Cross says tornado victims are in need of financial aid and blood.

Visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS to make a donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.

