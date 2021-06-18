Help needed to identify Lithonia hospital patient

article

Officials from the Emory Hillandale Hospital are asking for the public's help to identify a man who has been in their care for several weeks.

Hospital officials released a photo of the man on Friday.

They said he has been unable to provide information about his name, address or family members.

Think he is likely in his mid-20s.

He is described as being about 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 173 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emory Hillandale Police at 404-501-5339.

