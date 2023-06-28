Helicopter attacks forest fire at recreation area in Roswell

article

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze in the Vickery Creek recreation area in Roswell.

Officials warn the Georgia Department of Natural Resources helicopter will be flying sorties between Martin Lake, about two miles east, and the recreation area, to attack the forest fire by air.

Those flights will take the helicopter over Riverside Road and Georgia 400, in addition to several subdivisions.

The helicopter may also be seen around Grimes Bridge Park.

Hikers are being advised to stay clear of the trail which is closest to the bend in Big Creek, but the rest of the area remains open.

(Roswell Fire Department)

Roswell residents along Kings Mill Court and Sloan Street likely will see smoke, if not fire, but fire official say the blaze remains on the eastern side of Big Creek.

So far, only a third of an acre has burned, but firefighters are working quickly to ensure it from spreading.

No word on what sparked the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This area is part of the federal Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.