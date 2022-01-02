Expand / Collapse search
Heavy rain, flooding affects traffic on Atlanta highways

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:44AM
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
downtown connector crash article

The crash was reported at around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Estimates said it could take until 8 a.m. for the crash to be fully cleared.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Officials reported multiple crashes in and around Atlanta on Sunday after heavy rain poured on drivers. 

At 7:24 a.m., officials were working to clear a major crash on Interstate 75 closed all northbound lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

Crews were also tending to a crash on Interstate 285 at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs, where four of five westbound lanes were closed.

Flooding caused problems on Atlanta interstates. Flooding closed all lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound past Columbia Drive. Two of four southbound lanes on I-75 closed for flooding at West Paces Ferry Road. 

Areas north of I-20 and west of I-85 saw more than 2 inches of rain Sunday morning.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

