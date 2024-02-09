Heartbroken mom wants to know who killed her daughter in Atlanta parking garage

A heartbroken mother is pleading for answers after someone killed her daughter last summer.

The incident report from Atlanta Police identifies 26-year-old Morgan Lawrence as the woman found shot in the parking garage of the Mark at West Midtown Apartments in July.

"She was just everything to me. Everyone who knew her, knew that she was my best friend, and I was her best friend. And it just eats away at you every day," said Barbara Davis, Morgan Lawrence's mother.

Davis tells FOX 5 every day that has gone by since then has been extremely difficult.

"When this incident happened, I was actually on the phone with her," said Davis. "She was saying 'Mom, I'm going to go out and get some pizza.'"

Davis lives in Virginia, and would frequently speak with her daughter over the phone. "She's walking to her car talking to me and all of a sudden, it's just like me talking to you right now, and all of a sudden it was like... a dead silence."

More than six months later, Atlanta Police say they are still investigating, and Davis is still searching for answers. "I got in my car, and I drove all night long and got there, and it was the worst day. From that day to this day, it's been the worst day of my life like every day. Nonstop from the time I wake up, to the time I lay down to sleep. This has been the worst six months of my life."

Davis says Lawrence was a go-getter, a people person and would light up any room she walked in. "I just want justice for my daughter and the person that did it, you should be ashamed of yourself," said Davis.