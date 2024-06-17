Heart Hayes talks about joining cast of Tyler Perry's 'All The Queen's Men'

Actress, singer, and dancer Heart Hayes will have a recurring role in the upcoming season of Tyler Perry's All The Queen’s Men on BET+.

The No. 1 show follows Marilyn "Madam" Deville (Eva Marcille), who owns Eden, a male exotic strip club, in Atlanta. Hayes will play a sexy new character named Renee, who will be a "roller coaster ride" in the action-packed drama series.

The actress opened up to FOX 5 Digital about her audition experience and working alongside her very talented castmates. The show is hot and heavy, but Hayes details how she managed to put her foot down about not filming nude scenes.

Heart will appear in 12 of the 16 episodes in season 4 and she will be in the season premiere of "Criminal Minds" of Paramount + and will be featured as an actress and choreographer in the upcoming feature film "Starstruck."

Outside the show, the well-rounded actress elaborated on who she is when she is not filming, and she shared some fun facts that fans may not already know about her. She also shared some unique advice for those interested in entering the entertainment industry and future projects and goals for herself moving forward.

The Los Angeles native is no stranger to the entertainment industry, as Hayes has previously appeared in shows like Good Girls, Lucifer, Animal Kingdom, and Criminal Minds.

She has also been a leading lady in popular music videos and a backup dancer for Toni Braxton and Johnny Gill. Hayes is even related to a few successful Hollywood stars, including the late comedy legend Redd Fox.



