Heard County High School senior football player killed during trip to Alabama

A Heard County High School Football senior starting linebacker has died after a trip to Alabama with some of his teammates on Monday.

The first thing people typically noticed about Antwon Carter was his smile. It was hard to avoid it on the 6-foot linebacker.

"To know Antwon was to love him. He had the most contagious smile in the world," a statement posted to the football team’s Twitter account reads. "He was a friend to so many and a brother to everyone who shared a locker room with him."

According to reports, Carter was with three of his friends at a park near Fort Payne, Alabama. They were jumping from rocks into the water, when he went under. His friends were not able to pull the 17-year-old from the water in time.

"While nothing about today seems right or makes sense, and we don't have an answer to every why, we know this - Antwon Carter was loved and loved others," the statement continues.

Football practice on Tuesday was canceled, but players gathered anyway to remember Carter.

"You will be missed is just not adequate enough to say with the massive impact you made as a son, a brother, a teammate," the statement continues.

Antwon Carter posed for a photo during a tour of Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders football program and facilities on Oct. 15, 2022. (Antwon Carter | Twitter)

Carter was a potential college football prospect, but had not made any formal announcements on his Twitter account as to where he was committing.

"We will never forget him, we will always honor his name, and he will be forever loved in our hearts. We love you #23," the statement concludes.

Funeral and memorial services have not yet been announced.

Heard County Schools Superintendent Rodney Kay released a statement which reads:

"The Heard County School System is mourning the passing of rising senior, Antwon Carter. Antwon was a light that shone brightly on the campus of Heard County High School. We are requesting thoughts and prayers for the family, our football team, our high school, and our entire community as we kick off another school year in a state of mourning."