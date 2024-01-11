Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:15 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:22 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory
Heads Creek Reservoir Dam in Spalding County faces critical test amidst heavy rainfall, construction delays

Spalding County
Spalding County dam threatened by heavy rain

Evacuation plans have been drawn up in case a dam under construction in Spalding County is breached due to heavy rains. What residents need to know to stay safe.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Heavy rains in Spalding County this week caused concerns surrounding a dam under construction. Officials say they are prepared to order evacuations if needed.

The storms that rolled through here Monday night into Tuesday dumped as much as five to six inches of rain in Spalding County. Officials say that is a big concern, especially with a dam at Heads Creek Reservoir under construction.

Construction on the Heads Creek Reservoir dam is set to finish later this year. Work stopped this week though and turned to immediate strengthening the dam against failure, according to Brandon Lewis, Director of Water and Waste Management.

This week's heavy rains partially re-filled the Head Creek Reservoir and officials are monitoring the ability of the unfinished dam to hold back that amount of water.

SEVERE STORM THREAT FRIDAY; ARCTIC BLAST TO FOLLOW

Officials stress that there is no immediate threat to homes downstream. There are additional concerns with more rain expected on Friday.

Construction on the dam started in 2022. It replaces the previous one that was built in 1964.

In March of last year, officials say a temporary dam there failed after heavy rains of sevn inches caused a breach that threatened homes downstream and caused evacuations of about 40 families.

Officials say they are monitoring the dam 24/7 and feel confident they will have the time and resources to issue evacuation warnings if needed.

If there are evacuations, county officials say they will go door to door to those homes under threat.