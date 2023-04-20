Head-on collision closes road in Cobb County

A head-on collision in Marietta has closed all lanes on Fairground Street NE between Roswell Road NE and North Marietta Parkway.

According to Marietta Police Department, it happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. Police say the driver of a Chevy Malibu failed to maintain their lane around a curve and struck another vehicle head on.

Three people were injured in the crash. Two have non-life-threatening injuries and one has serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

