HBCU Battle of the Bands take over Gas South Arena

The sound of music filled the air around Gas South Arena as bands from five Historically Black Colleges and Universities came together. The Battle of the Bands didn't just bring sounds to the metro Atlanta area but also a purpose.

This event is aimed to uplift students and HBCUs and it comes at a time when many of those schools have received fake bomb threats called into their campuses.

It’s the sound of several bands from five different HBCUs coming together to make one harmonious sound.

Frank Johnson and his wife started the HBCU Culture legacy Foundation, a foundation aimed at helping students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Saturday, Bands from Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Benedict College, Fort Valley State and South Carolina State all came together at Gas South Arena in Duluth for a Battle of the bands.

Frank hopes his foundation will continue to give back to those who need it the most.

Gas South donated $30,000 to the foundation.

To learn more, visit hbculegacyfoundation.org.

