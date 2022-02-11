911 call reporting bomb threat at Spelman College released

Atlanta police have released one of the 911 calls making threat against Spelman College within the past two months.

Spelman College was hit with multiple threats within the past few months. Thursday, investigators released the 911 call reporting a threat on Jan. 4.

"Yes, hello? I’m calling to report a bomb threat. Yesterday, I went into Spelman College University with a backpack on, two explosives in them. Once, I went into the main hallway of Spelman College, then I went into the secondary main hallway. Then I placed both bombs there and their planned to set off in 30 minutes," the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

"I have picked this school, university because of this reason: there are too many Black students in it," the caller stated about the historically Black college and university.

The 911 dispatcher continued to question the caller who stated his name was "John Michael." He told the operator that he lives in California, where he was calling from, and had flown home afterwards.

"I hopped on a plane back to my hometown as soon as I could because I knew it would be over," the caller offered.

About a minute and a half into the call, the operator patched in Spelman campus security. The operator then asks the caller to repeat what he told her to Spelman security. He does, adding that he met a man to purchase the explosives before planting them in the main hallway and the secondary hallway that leads to the cafeteria.

"They’re planning to go off in 30 minutes. Well, now you have about… um… 38 minutes… but yeah…" the caller said.

The Spelman officer then begins to question him asking when he planted them.

Caller: "Yesterday."

Officer: "Yesterday around what time?"

Caller: "At around 3, I’d say."

Officer: "That’s gonna be a negative, sir, because we don’t have anyone on our campus. School is out, there’s no students on campus, so that’s a negative sir."

The caller went silent as the officer explained only credentialed people were being let on campus such as teachers and staff. The 911 operator also breaks in telling Spelman they are tracing the call.

The 911 operator said the caller was still on the line, but nothing could be heard on the other end for the rest of the nearly 5-minute call.

A full search of the Manley College Center turned up no devices or anything suspicious.

The caller could not be heard expressing any affiliation, as some of the later bomb threats did, but police also redacted portions of the call.

Spelman College was just one of eight HBCUs across the country to receive bomb threats on Jan. 4. While Spelman was still out for the winter break, several other schools were evacuated or placed on lockdown.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and Xavier University of Louisiana reported bomb threats.

Spelman has since received at least two more threats, each a week apart from the other.

Multiple federal and local agencies are investigating the calls.

