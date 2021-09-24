Hawks invite fans to 2021 open practice first weekend of October

article

Atlanta Hawks will hold their 2021 Open Practice will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

Fans will have the chance to watch a real NBA practice run by Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and get a first look at the team’s 2021-22 roster. Following the conclusion of practice, fans are invited to stay in their seats for a special Rookie Talent Show.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance with receive a limited-edition Atlanta Hawks t-shirt. This giveaway will be available to fans who arrive before 5:30 p.m., while supplies last.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hawks fans back to State Farm Arena," said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. "Our Open Practice presented by Sharecare is an incredible opportunity to see our team’s newest players."

Fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5 as doors will open at 5 p.m. Seating is general admission. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Hawks.com/OpenPractice. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

All fans are required to wear a mask and have a ticket to attend. Information about COVID-19 health and safety measures and protocols at State Farm Arena are available at StateFarmArena.com/Safety.