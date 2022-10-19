Expand / Collapse search
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience

Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Having a blast at Atlanta's Beat the Bomb experience

Beat the Bomb on Atlanta's Upper Westside combines the fun of video games, escape rooms, and paintball in a fun experience for groups of all sizes.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb.

We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!

This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!

Beat The Bomb features two missions: one involves disarming a paint bomb, and the other features a foam bomb. In each one, players have one hour to make their way through a series of challenges of games and challenges before cracking the code and disarming the bomb. And if the bomb doesn’t get disarmed? Well, there’s a reason you’re dressed in hazmat gear! And don’t worry, if the stress of that ticking clock is a little too much for you, there’s also a rentable space called The Game Bay filled with games, but no bombs!

Beat The Bomb Atlanta is located at 1483 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest in Atlanta — for information on booking an experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning attempting the beat the bomb (Spoiler Alert: didn’t happen)!