West Atlanta intersection closed after fleeing suspect shot by deputy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

It happened at the corner of Harwell Road and Delmar Lane, just east of Interstate 285. FOX 5 crews spotted crime scene tape blocking the intersection and multiple law enforcement officials at the scene.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office, the suspect took off running after a brief pursuit. That person was struck by at least one bullet and rushed to an area hospital.

Officials said there was also a young girl in the car that has since been transported to the hospital. The conditions of both were not immediately known.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI was requested to investigate the use of force by deputies.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been asked to investigate a shooting involving law enforcement officers at an apartment complex near the corner of Delmar Lane and Harwell Road in Atlanta on July 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

