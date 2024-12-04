Hartfield-Jackson prepares for winter weather with annual snow, ice drill

With colder temperatures gripping the metro Atlanta area this week, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is taking proactive steps to ensure smooth operations during potential winter storms.

This morning, the airport conducted its annual "Big Bird on Ice" exercise, a hands-on drill involving more than 200 participants, including airport staff, airlines, TSA, and other agencies. The simulation is designed to prepare for severe winter weather scenarios, ensuring that flights can take off and land safely even in challenging conditions.

Airport crews practiced snow and ice removal on the south runway, utilizing equipment to rehearse responses to potential snow or ice accumulation. Although Atlanta hasn’t experienced measurable snowfall since January 2022, airport leaders emphasize the importance of being prepared for any weather-related disruptions.

By practicing coordination and response strategies with stakeholders, airport officials aim to minimize the impact of severe weather on travelers. A well-executed response to snow and ice can make the difference between flight delays and cancelations, keeping passengers moving even in adverse conditions.