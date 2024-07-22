Harris vs. Trump: Black men hold special meeting in Atlanta to discuss 2024 election

Every Monday, a large group of Black men and boys get together to discuss the current state of America and politics. This Monday, the Black Man Lab held a timely discussion on the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris running against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election after President Joe Biden announced he would be stepping out of the race.

"The reason that we've gathered tonight is that there is so much misinformation, disinformation, that is being put out. So, we wanted thought leaders from across the political spectrum to come in tonight and talk directly to Black men about what they know, what they experience, and what some of the real statistics and facts are," said Attorney Mawuli Mel Davis who co-founded the non-profit. "So, that's what happened. That's critically important because the sources of our information are important for us to make sure that we're basing our decisions on good quality information."

Monday night's meetup held at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in Atlanta was made possible by Black Voters Matter and New Georgia Project. With new buzz surrounding Harris possibly being the new front-runner for the Democratic Party, one of the main focuses was educating people on her policies and leanings. They also made sure everyone who attended was registered and planning to exercise their right to vote this November.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Black Man Lab held a meeting at the YMCA on July 22, 2024.

"Right here in southwest Atlanta we have a lot of issues, and we want to make sure we're heard," said Andre Greenwood, the chairman of the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA.

Greenwood said many of the people who attended were young Black men who had questions about each of the candidates and the upcoming election.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Black Man Lab held a meeting at the YMCA on July 22, 2024.

"Young voters are going to be critical in this election, as in most," said Davis.