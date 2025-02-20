Harbins Elementary School student disciplined after bringing gun on bus

article

The Brief Student Brings Gun on School Bus: A Harbins Elementary student was caught displaying a gun on the school bus and at a bus stop , prompting an investigation. No Injuries, But Serious Consequences: The student faces maximum disciplinary action , and police are determining if criminal charges will be filed. Increased Security Measures: Additional School Resource Officers are stationed at the school and bus stop to ensure student safety.



A Harbins Elementary School student is facing the maximum disciplinary consequences after reportedly bringing a gun onto a school bus, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jimmy Lovett.

What we know:

The incident occurred Tuesday evening, when several students reported seeing their classmate display the weapon both on the bus and again at the bus stop. School Resource Officers and Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating the matter.

While no one was injured, school officials emphasized that weapons are strictly prohibited on school property and that violations could result in criminal charges in addition to school disciplinary action.

Increased Security Measures in Place

In response to the incident, Harbins Elementary has taken extra precautions to ensure student safety. Additional School Resource Officers will be present at both the school and the bus stop to provide a secure environment.

Parents are encouraged to report any safety concerns, with anonymous tips accepted through the GCPS Tips mobile app or online at P3Campus.com/5105.

"We take this situation very seriously," Lovett wrote. "Thank you for your continued partnership in keeping Harbins Elementary a safe place for all students."

Ongoing Investigation

What we don't know:

The school has not released details about how the student obtained the weapon or whether any charges will be filed. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the school administration directly.