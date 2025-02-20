Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Oconee County, Morgan County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Clarke County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Polk County, White County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Floyd County, Fannin County, North Fulton County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Hall County, Upson County, Butts County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Lumpkin County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Union County, Putnam County, Gilmer County, Henry County, Pickens County, Walton County, Newton County, Jasper County, Troup County, Murray County, Clayton County, Heard County, Gordon County, Greene County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pike County, Spalding County, Dade County, Haralson County, Paulding County, Towns County, Clay County

Harbins Elementary School student disciplined after bringing gun on bus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 20, 2025 12:56pm EST
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • Student Brings Gun on School Bus: A Harbins Elementary student was caught displaying a gun on the school bus and at a bus stop, prompting an investigation.
    • No Injuries, But Serious Consequences: The student faces maximum disciplinary action, and police are determining if criminal charges will be filed.
    • Increased Security Measures: Additional School Resource Officers are stationed at the school and bus stop to ensure student safety.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Harbins Elementary School student is facing the maximum disciplinary consequences after reportedly bringing a gun onto a school bus, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jimmy Lovett.

What we know:

The incident occurred Tuesday evening, when several students reported seeing their classmate display the weapon both on the bus and again at the bus stop. School Resource Officers and Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating the matter.

While no one was injured, school officials emphasized that weapons are strictly prohibited on school property and that violations could result in criminal charges in addition to school disciplinary action.

Increased Security Measures in Place

In response to the incident, Harbins Elementary has taken extra precautions to ensure student safety. Additional School Resource Officers will be present at both the school and the bus stop to provide a secure environment.

Parents are encouraged to report any safety concerns, with anonymous tips accepted through the GCPS Tips mobile app or online at P3Campus.com/5105.

"We take this situation very seriously," Lovett wrote. "Thank you for your continued partnership in keeping Harbins Elementary a safe place for all students."

Ongoing Investigation

What we don't know:

The school has not released details about how the student obtained the weapon or whether any charges will be filed. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the school administration directly.

Gwinnett CountyEducationNews