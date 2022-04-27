Haralson County standoff ends with fugitive in custody, sheriff's office says

article

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a fugitive is in custody after a standoff on Wednesday morning.

Officials haven't named the man or why he was wanted.

U.S. Marshals tracked him to Haralson County.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home. The standoff lasted at least an hour.

