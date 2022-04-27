Haralson County standoff ends with fugitive in custody, sheriff's office says
article
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said a fugitive is in custody after a standoff on Wednesday morning.
Officials haven't named the man or why he was wanted.
U.S. Marshals tracked him to Haralson County.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a home. The standoff lasted at least an hour.
Advertisement
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.