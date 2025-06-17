Deckner Avenue death investigation: Man arrested for concealing death
ATLANTA - A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman over the weekend along Deckner Avenue SW.
What we know:
Steven Simmons is charged with concealing the death of another person and tampering with evidence.
His arrest stems from an incident on June 14. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 1:21 a.m. to the 700 block of Deckner Avenue SW for a report of a woman who was unconscious and not alert. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
An autopsy will be conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.
What's next:
The APD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.