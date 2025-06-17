Deckner Avenue death investigation: Man arrested for concealing death

The Brief A 57-year-old man, Steven Simmons, has been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another person and tampering with evidence. The incident occurred on June 14, when police responded to a report of an unconscious woman on Deckner Avenue SW, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy, and the APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.



A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman over the weekend along Deckner Avenue SW.

What we know:

Steven Simmons is charged with concealing the death of another person and tampering with evidence.

His arrest stems from an incident on June 14. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 1:21 a.m. to the 700 block of Deckner Avenue SW for a report of a woman who was unconscious and not alert. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

An autopsy will be conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

What's next:

The APD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case.