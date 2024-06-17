Speeding driver crosses counties, crashes into pole during deputy chase

A driver accused of going over 100 mph crossed counties before smashing into a pole during a high-speed chase overnight.

Haralson County Deputy Jon Henderson said he clocked 20-year-old Montize Williams from Atlanta going 101 mph on I-20. The deputy said he tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Williams kept going. He said the driver took exit 9, crossed over into Carroll County on Five Points Road.

During the chase, which went through the City of Mount Zion, the deputy said Williams reached 110 mph.

When Williams reached the City of Carrollton, the local police department took point in the pursuit.

Soon after, Williams lost control and hit a telephone pole.

The chase was finally over.

Due to live wires on the group, he had to be taken out of the car through the passenger side. Williams was taken to a hospital.

At the facility, Deputy Henderson said he read Williams his Miranda Rights and questioned him about the chase. Williams reportedly admitted that he had a suspended license and thought he was in an area where officers don't chase.

Williams was cleared by hospital staff and taken to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer – which is a felony, and driving while unlicensed.

The Georgia State Patrol was invited to take over the investigation into the wreck.