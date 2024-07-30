Hapeville officer stripped older man, tased him repeatedly in jail cell, attorney says

A 64-year-old grandfather says he will file a lawsuit against the City of Hapeville after one of their former officers tased the older man repeatedly.

The violent attack was caught on video.

The City of Hapeville immediately fired former Officer Shevoy Brown and asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation.

That investigation led to the GBI arresting and charging the former officer with violation of oath of office and battery.

Robert Martin tells FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor he was tortured and tased at the Hapeville Police Department in a holding cell last month.

Martin Brown

The worst part about it, he says, is the man who did it wore a law enforcement badge.

"He came in there while I was handcuffed and stripped me down naked and hit me in my private area, everything, and I was like in shock, and he hit me about four times," Martin said.

64-year-old Martin says it was an unwarranted attack he will never forget, inside a holding cell at the Hapeville Police Department.

Martin says he first encountered Hapeville Police Officer Shevoy Brown when Brown came to an apartment on Sims Street to arrest him for criminal trespass. That was on June 3 when a lady friend he had been staying with for six months wanted him to leave.

Hapeville Police Officer Shevoy Brown

He says the officer did not allow him to get all his clothes and that is what he was still asking for while in the holding cell.

Martin says Officer Brown shocked him repeatedly with his Taser while he was handcuffed.

" I was in shock. I was hollering. Help, help. I didn't see nobody in there. I was just sitting on the floor in pain. Finally, he called the medical people," Martin said.

The attack was captured on camera.

Hapeville Police Chief Bruce Hedley says Brown was operating alone during the incident and must be held accountable. He was fired on June 20, and the GBI arrested him for violation of oath of office and battery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hapeville Police Department

Brown's attorney, Jackie "The Fly Lawyer" Patterson, says Hapeville should now make amends for the wrong that former Officer Brown committed.

" We sent out an anti-litem notice to the City of Hapeville. We are demanding Hapeville pay my client $2 million as a settlement. If they refuse to settle this case, we are going to file a lawsuit for $20 million," Patterson said.

FOX 5 Atlanta talked to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council (POST) on Tuesday. A spokesperson said Officer Brown was on suspension for a previous unrelated case in Clayton County when this happened.

Following this arrest, POST will pursue an immediate felony suspension and could pursue revocation once the criminal case is concluded.

Brown is out tonight on bond.