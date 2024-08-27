Hank Aaron rookie season jersey sells for $2.1M at auction

article

Atlanta baseball legend Hammerin' Hank Aaron joined two other icons of the sport in breaking records at auction over the weekend.

Aaron's signed Milwaukee Braves zip-up jersey that he wore during his 1954 rookie season sold for $2.1 million.

Heritage Auctions says that price smashes the previous record from 2021, when the company sold Aaron's 1970 Braves uniform from the day he recorded his 3,000th career hit. That uniform sold for $540,000.

At the same auction, a Babe Ruth jersey went for over $24 million - making it the most valuable sports collectible in history.

A Jackie Robinson jersey from 1951 sold for over $5.5 million."The incredible results for this auction represent a new benchmark for our industry and the continued growth of sports collectibles on the world stage as a reliable, engaging and fun alternative asset class," says Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports. "This weekend was the most thrilling three days in my career and the 20-year history of Heritage Sports. No one in our world has ever seen anything like this, from client participation and media engagement to the dozens of new world record results established. And, of course, I'd like to send a big thank-you to our clients, consignors and the incredible team at Heritage Sports for helping us make history."

More than 2,500 people bid on the items worldwide.