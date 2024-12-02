The halls are decked at Georgia’s historic 'Pink Palace'

The traditional colors of the Christmas season may be red and green, but visitors to one gorgeous North Georgia venue will be "tickled pink" by the warm and whimsical holiday makeover.

Christmas tours are officially underway at the incredible Tate House, the historic "Pink Palace" located in Pickens County. Built as a private home by Colonel Sam Tate beginning in 1921, the 19,000-square-foot mansion was constructed out of rare Etowah Pink Marble, which was mined from a nearby quarry. Yes, the marble really is a striking pink color — which is probably part of the reason why it’s a popular wedding venue today. Currently owned by Holbrook Properties, LP, the Tate House serves as a picturesque backdrop for special events throughout the year and is known as one of the most photographed homes in the state.

But the warm, rosy glow of the "Pink Palace" is never more radiant than during the holidays, when the team there "decks the halls" of every room with trees, wreaths, lights, garland, and more. It really is a sight to behold — which is why the mansion’s annual Christmas tours are so popular! Mansion tours run Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21, and cost $25 for adults ($5 for children ages 5 to 10 years old). There are also some ongoing special tours — including luncheon and dinner tours — which require reservations, and you can find more information about those by clicking here.

It’s been five long years since we last spent a holiday morning at the Tate House, so we were thrilled to make a return trip to 61 Marble Mansion Lane in Tate (which is a little over an hour north of Atlanta). Click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this colorful North Georgia treasure!