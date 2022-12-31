Two suspects arrested in Hall County multi-million dollar drug bust

After a major drug seizure in Hall County on Dec. 30, two suspects remain behind bars. Officials seized about $22-million worth of product.

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested in a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood shortly after 10 p.m.

With assistance from drug investigators, approximately 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine were found in multiple gas can-like containers.

Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and are being held without bond.