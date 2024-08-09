Hall County school bus involved in collision along Barrett Road, students injured

A Hall County school bus was involved in an accident along a rural roadway late Friday afternoon.

Barrett Road was closed near Dorsey Peek Road around 4:45 p.m. as emergency crews responded to the scene. The scene is less than a mile southeast of Athens Highway.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, several students on board the school bus at the time received non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the bus crashed with another vehicle, but details have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Georgia school bus laws

This is the second crash in north Georgia in the last 24 hours involving a school bus and another vehicle. Most schools across Georgia are back in session and officials continue to caution and inform drivers.

School buses are equipped with flashing lights and stop-sign arms to alert drivers of their actions. When a bus activates its yellow flashing lights, it indicates that the bus is preparing to stop. Drivers should slow down and prepare to halt. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign arm mean the bus has stopped to pick up or drop off children. In most states, vehicles traveling in both directions must come to a complete stop until the lights are turned off and the bus moves again.

Drivers should maintain a safe distance from school buses at all times. This includes stopping at least 20 feet away from a bus when it has its red lights flashing. Keeping a safe distance ensures that children have ample space to board or exit the bus safely.

School zones are bustling with activity during the morning and afternoon hours. Drivers should adhere to reduced speed limits and be prepared for increased pedestrian traffic. It is essential to eliminate distractions, such as using a mobile phone, to remain vigilant while driving through these areas.

Traffic delays can be frustrating, especially during peak school hours. However, exercising patience and understanding that school buses are transporting the community's children is crucial. Allow extra travel time to accommodate potential delays caused by school bus stops.

A new law named after Addy, which state lawmakers passed following her death, strengthens the penalties for motorists who illegally pass school buses. Those convicted face a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Addy was struck and killed while boarding a school bus in Henry County in February.

Officials said the school bus was at a full stop, had its stop sign displayed, and its red flashing lights on, when a driver failed to stop and struck the child as she crossed the road.

Investigators have not released if any of the above factors contributed to this crash.

