5 arrested after robbing New Year's Eve party guests, Hall County sheriff says

Hall County deputies have arrested five people in connection to an armed robbery at a New Year's Eve party.

Authorities say 17-year-old Steven Arellano was attending the house party on McConnell Drive and alerted the other suspects to come to the house to rob the others in attendance.

Deputies say the group rolled up with guns, demanding money, jewelry, phones and car keys.

Some of the victims were even physically assaulted.

In addition to Arellano, 17-year-old Daniel Tamayo, 19-year-old Marquavious Tavares Moses, 18-year-old Angel Misael Tamayo, and 20-year-old Katia Salinas were arrested.

All five suspects are facing a number of charges including armed robbery.