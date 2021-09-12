Hall County middle schooler struck by car while waiting for bus, district says

The Hall County School District confirmed a middle school student was injured and hospitalized while waiting for their bus on Friday.

The Hall County School District said in a statement that a West Hall Middle School student was struck by a car while waiting for the bus Friday. No details have been released about the incident.

The child was transported to a metro Atlanta hospital and the district initially reported the child's condition as stable.

"No additional information will be released at this time by the school district," a statement said.

