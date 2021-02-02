Hall County man arrested for electronic exploitation of a minor

article

A 26-year-old Hall County man was arrested last Friday for "explicit sexual communication with a minor" following an undercover investigation.

Fredy Jesus Lora-zuniga, 26, is accused of using a cell phone to make contact with a person he knew was under the age of 16. Investigators said the conversation was of a "graphic sexual nature."

It happened while he was at a restaurant in the 2000 block of Georgia Highway 269/Browns Bridge Road, but he was taken into custody later that day at the sheriff’s office headquarters.

This was a joint undercover investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Lora-zuniga was charged with electronic exploitation of a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Hall County jail on a $13,600 bond where he remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.

