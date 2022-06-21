Cook at Hall County Jail charged with assaulting female inmates

article

A Georgia man contracted to work in the Hall County Jail has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery against the jail's female inmates.

Officials say 49-year-old Charles Henry Rice of Cumming worked for Trinity Food Service, which contracts meal services for the Hall County Jail.

During his time working as the jail, Rice worked as a cook and had supervision over his three victims, deputies said.

Investigators say the assaults against the inmates happened between June 16 and June 18. After an investigation, deputies charged Rice with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

"When we became aware of these reported assaults, our jail staff took immediate action to make sure the suspect had no further contact with our inmates," said Sheriff Gerald Couch. "I will not tolerate this kind of behavior from any employee. Further, I commend the women who reported these actions to our staff."

Rice is currently held in the Hall County Jail but not with the general jail population on a bond of $17,100.

Deputies say Trinity Food Service has cooperated fully with the investigation.