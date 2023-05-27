Hall County high school soccer coach arrested for child molestation, police say

A soccer coach at Cherokee Bluff High School in Hall County was arrested on May 26, according to Flowery Branch Police Department.

FBPD says they received a report on April 24 that 37-year-old Clavin Cook had molested a child under the age of 10 while the child was spending the night at his family's Flowery Branch home in 2021.

The police department contacted the Hall County School System and conducted a "thorough investigation" into the matter.

On May 23, an arrest warrant against Cook was secured for one count of child molestation.

On May 26, Cook surrendered at the Hall County Detention Center and he was placed under arrest.

Hall is also a physical education teacher at Cherokee Bluff Middle School, according to the police department.