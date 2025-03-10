Molestation charges against Hall County high school soccer coach dismissed

article

The Brief Charges against former Cherokee Bluff soccer coach Cal Cook have been dismissed after a thorough investigation. Cook maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal and expressed gratitude for supporters. His attorney urged the community to help Cook rebuild his reputation after damaging false accusations.



The Hall County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed all charges against former Cherokee Bluff High School soccer coach Calvin (Cal) Cook following a thorough investigation into allegations of child molestation, according to Cook's lawyer.

What we know:

Cook, who was arrested in May 2023, maintained his innocence throughout the nearly two-year legal ordeal. His attorney, Graham McKinnon, said strong evidence proving Cook’s innocence was presented to the state, leading to the case’s dismissal.

Cook was accused of molesting a child under the age of 10 who had spent the night at his family's home in Flowery Branch in 2021. The Flowery Branch Police Department reportedly conducted a "thorough investigation" into the matter and secured an arrest warrant for Cook on May 23. Cook surrendered on May 26.

What they're saying:

"This incident has taken a terrible toll on the entire Cook family," McKinnon said. "But we are thankful for the professional manner and integrity demonstrated by the D.A.’s office in its decision for dismissal."

In a statement, Cook expressed gratitude for those who stood by him while also reflecting on the emotional toll of the accusations.

"I will never understand why this happened," Cook said. "But I only have forgiveness in my heart."

McKinnon noted that false rumors on social media worsened the impact of the accusations, causing Cook significant financial and emotional hardship. He urged the community to support Cook as he works to rebuild his reputation and return to his role as a coach and mentor.

Cook also shared his appreciation for his family, colleagues, and the Hall County community for believing in him.

"Despite the anguish my family and I have suffered, I have only forgiveness in my heart," Cook said. "I now look forward to reclaiming a normal life and returning to my calling as a coach, educator, and mentor."

FULL STATEMENT:

Since day one of my surprising arrest, I never wavered from proclaiming my innocence. Today, that truth has finally come to light, restoring dignity in my personal and professional life.

I thank God, my family, fellow educators and coaches, and all my friends in the Hall County community who have believed and supported me throughout this horrible ordeal. Most of all,I thank my wife, Brooke, for standing by me all the way.

Despite the anguish that my family and I have suffered, I have only forgiveness in my heart. I will now focus on the future, looking forward as best as possible to a "normal" life and a return to my calling as a coach, educator, and mentor.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what the Hall County DA's Office discovered that prompted them to dismiss the charges. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Hall County District Attorney's Office for a statement.