Hall County deputy shoots suspect after traffic stop

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Hall County sheriff's deputy.

According to officials, the deputy pulled over a driver for a traffic violation just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Mill Street.

Investigators said the suspect put his vehicle in reverse, ramming the deputy's car. That's when the deputy fired at the driver, hitting the man in the arm.

The deputy wasn't hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.