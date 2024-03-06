Hall County deputy has close encounter with alligator at local pond

article

A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy had a close encounter of the chomping kind on Wednesday morning during a training exercise near a pond off Allen Creek Road.

While laying a track for the K9 team, the deputy heard a hissing sound and saw a 7- to 9-foot alligator charging at him with its mouth wide open.

Fortunately, the deputy managed to sprint up a bank, avoiding any harm in the process. He emerged from the encounter unscathed.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been informed of this unusual interaction.

Although the pond is not typically accessible to the public, the sheriff's office is urging caution around water in that area, including the stream that feeds into the pond.

To enhance safety measures, HCSO has committed to installing warning signs, alerting the public to the potential presence of alligators, snakes, and other wildlife that may pose a danger in the vicinity.