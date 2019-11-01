Hall County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy

Deputies in Hall County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Conner Davis ran away from his home in the 3000 block of Springdale Forrest Circle on Wednesday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Family members tell deputies Conner had been acting abnormally and they are concerned about his safety.

Conner Davis (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Conner is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.