Hall County deputies go coat shopping for children in need

A last-minute decision to help others comes together nicely. A civic club teamed up with the Hall County Sheriff's Office to provide coats for more than two dozen kids.

The Optimist Club went shopping with Hall County deputies at the Walmart in Oakwood to buy coats of various sizes and colors.

“Planning is a great thing, but sometimes a decision to help others comes together quickly. The Hall County Optimist Club is always looking to give back to the community and gave the Hall County Sheriff’s Office an opportunity to help them in that mission,” the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wrote on their Facebook page.

They gathered a list of names of children in need and purchased 36 coats ahead of the holidays.

Advertisement

Walmart also donated a gift card to help with the effort.