Hall County deputies search for woman missing for several days

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a woman who was last seen on April 20.

Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing after she left her home in Flowery Branch. She has not made contact with family or friends since her disappearance, police said.

Rande is described as a woman standing 5 ft. and 7 in. tall, weighing about 195 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-297-4690.