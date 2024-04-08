Trailer destroyed in explosions, fire near Habersham County wood line

article

Habersham County Emergency Services responded to a fire that burned nearly an acre of land in Clarkesville Monday afternoon.

It happened at 111 Wind Forest Court at around 3 p.m.

"The call came out as a possible storage shed fire with involvement into the wood line with a lot of explosions heard inside the building and several cars nearby the homeowners were trying to move," said HCES Battalion Chief Michael Alexander. "When I arrived, [there was] possibly about three-quarters of an acre involvement."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Habersham County Public Information Office)

Officials discovered an elderly man was burning some trash in a burn pit when he fell in the driveway.

"It appeared to be accidental," Alexander said. "He was assisted by our EMS crews. He is uninjured."

The fire was contained and extinguished, but not before a storage shed, cargo trailer, and golf cart were destroyed.