Gwinnett Stripers honor frontline workers with special jersey design

The Gwinett Stripers will show support to frontline healthcare workers during an upcoming series with the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate.

The Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate will be wearing special jerseys during their game against the Redbirds on May 28 that feature the names of frontline workers from the area. The Stripers will later auction off jerseys to benefit the Northside Gwinnett Foundation, the team announced.

The names of frontline workers are displayed on the jerseys in the form of traditional baseball pinstripes.

According to the Stripers Twitter post, "The Stripers will wear these special jerseys with pinstripes made up of names of people who helped our community keep going during the pandemic."

The first pitch against the Redbirds is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

