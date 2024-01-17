Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Gwinnett police warning residents about real estate scammers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are warning Gwinnett County residents that thieves may be trying to steal homes right under their owners' noses.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says they want to warn residents of what they're calling an "unusual type of real estate fraud."

Officers say scammers are using forged documents and signatures to quickly file claim deeds to transfer the title of a home without the consent of the property's owner.

The thief would then try to resell the home or use the forged deed to extort the real property owner.

While this fraud usually occurs with vacant properties, it can happen with rental properties.

Police suggest owners protect themselves by having a title search performed, enrolling in the Georgia Superior Court Clerk's Filing Activity Notification System, and looking into getting a title insurance policy.

If you have been the victim of real estate deed fraud, call Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5700.