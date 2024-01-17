Gwinnett police warning residents about real estate scammers

article

Officials are warning Gwinnett County residents that thieves may be trying to steal homes right under their owners' noses.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says they want to warn residents of what they're calling an "unusual type of real estate fraud."

Officers say scammers are using forged documents and signatures to quickly file claim deeds to transfer the title of a home without the consent of the property's owner.

The thief would then try to resell the home or use the forged deed to extort the real property owner.

While this fraud usually occurs with vacant properties, it can happen with rental properties.

Police suggest owners protect themselves by having a title search performed, enrolling in the Georgia Superior Court Clerk's Filing Activity Notification System, and looking into getting a title insurance policy.

If you have been the victim of real estate deed fraud, call Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5700.