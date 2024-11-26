Gwinnett police solve dog theft; puppies born during captivity

article

Gwinnett County Police have identified and charged a suspect in the theft of a dog from the Sugarloaf Summit Apartments in Duluth earlier this year.

Kristian Dunning faces charges of theft by taking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators discovered the stolen Shihpoo and her litter of puppies at Dunning’s residence on Nov. 21.

The case began on Sept. 9 when officers responded to the theft of a five-year-old Shihpoo named Lucy.

According to the owner, Lucy had wandered out of their apartment and was later picked up by a witness at the complex pool. The witness reported putting out a notification on the Ring app about the lost dog, after which two women arrived claiming the dog, calling her "Coco." The pair took the dog and left in a blue SUV, described as a Cadillac with no tag.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and identified Dunning. At her residence, investigators discovered the stolen dog, whose microchip confirmed her identity. They also found that Lucy had given birth to a litter of puppies in the weeks following her theft. Police learned that Dunning’s juvenile children had taken the dog on the day of the incident.

Animal control officers helped reunite Lucy and her puppies with their rightful owner. A video of the emotional reunion was released by authorities.

Dunning now faces legal consequences, with warrants issued for her arrest. Police remind residents to report any information about this or similar cases to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com, where tips can remain anonymous and may lead to a cash reward.