Thieves pose as pet owners to steal dog in Gwinnett County, police say

In Brief Two women posed as owners to steal a dog in Gwinnett County. The dog was taken after the person who found the lost animal posted about it on the Ring app. Police seek help identifying the women who were in a blue SUV.



Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly stole a dog from the Sugarloaf Summit Apartments after posing as its owners.

Officers responded to the Duluth Highway apartment complex on Sept. 9, where the dog’s owner reported that their five-year-old Shihpoo had been stolen. The owner explained that the dog had slipped out through a ground-floor patio door earlier in the day and wandered around the complex. Another person later found the dog near the pool and posted a notification on the Ring app for the lost pet.

Shortly after the post, two women approached the pool, claiming the dog—whom they called "Coco"—was theirs. The women took the dog and left in a blue SUV, believed to be a Cadillac with no license plate. The thieves were described as younger Black females, with one of them having braces. The dog, whose actual name is Lucy, is white, black, and gray, and weighs approximately five pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com, with cash rewards available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Tips on how to verify ownership:

Ask for a driver's license or photo ID. Thieves won't provide photo ID unless it is faked. In most cases, this will be enough to scare them off. Ask for proof of ownership, such as adoption papers, vet records, a rabies certificate, registration papers, a transfer of ownership, or a bill of sale. Call their vet to verify if possible. Ask to see recent photos of the pet (who doesn’t take photos of their beloved pet?!). Also ask them how the pet went missing and when. Ask the person claiming ownership to describe any unique characteristics or the pet’s collar. Only meet in a safe place, like the parking lot of a police station or at a vet's office. Never meet someone alone, and always meet during the day. Take a friend or family member. At a minimum, let someone know what you are doing and arrange a check-in. Observe how the pet and the person claiming ownership interact. However, if the pet has been missing for weeks or months, it may take a while for them to feel comfortable. If the person claiming to be the owner asks for money, it is likely a scam. Never give a stranger money or share your personal information.