Gwinnett Police investigating possible homicide on Pleasant Hill Road

Gwinnett County Police are reportedly investigating another death in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

Police say that the possible homicide is in the 2100 block of Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

MAP OF THE AREA

Overnight, a body was discovered in the trunk of a car outside a popular Duluth Korean bathhouse on Gwinnett Place Drive.

Police received a 911 call about suspicious activity at around 10:50 p.m.

"Upon arrival, a male subject says he believes there's a dead body inside a vehicle. Upon further investigation officers confirmed there was a dead body inside a trunk of a vehicle," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

Investigators spent several hours going over the scene and looking for anything that could help discover how the person died.

They have not released any other information about the new incident at this time.



This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.