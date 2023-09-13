Body found in car's trunk in parking lot of Duluth Korean bathhouse

Gwinnett County police are working to identify a body found in the trunk of a car outside a popular Duluth Korean bathhouse overnight.

It started around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday when police got a 911 call about suspicious activity that led them to Jeju Sauna, a traditional Korean bathhouse open 24 hours a day.

It was in the parking lot that officers made the disturbing discovery.

"Upon arrival, a male subject says he believes there's a dead body inside a vehicle. Upon further investigation officers confirmed there was a dead body inside a trunk of a vehicle," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

Police say the vehicle was a silver Jaguar sedan.

Investigators spent several hours going over the scene and looking for anything that could help discover how the person died.

"At that point, detectives were called out, homicide detectives, crime scene units, as well as the Medical Examiner's office," Madiedo said.

Officials say there are still a lot of unknowns in the case including how the man who told police about the body knew it was in the trunk.

"That's a good question that officers are still trying to ascertain and understand how did we get to this point here," Madiedo said.

For now, investigators say there does not appear to be any threat to the public, but they are asking for the community's help.

If you have any information to share in this case, please contact detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).