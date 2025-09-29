Gwinnett deputy killed over weekend identified by community

The off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputy killed over the weekend in Forsyth County in what investigators describe as a deadly domestic dispute has been identified by her neighbors.

What we know:

Deputy Tamara Bartlett was found dead Saturday night inside a townhouse in unincorporated Johns Creek. Her teenage son, who had been shot multiple times, escaped to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor applied pressure to his wounds and called 911, saving his life.

Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Eric Sumner of Suwanee, who was Bartlett’s boyfriend. Authorities said he fled the scene but was captured in Monroe County after a police chase on Interstate 75. He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and faces charges of homicide, murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office called the killing "senseless," adding that the death of a law enforcement officer "should hit home to every one of us."

Bartlett’s family has previously faced tragedy; in 2021, another one of her sons died in a hit-and-run crash, a case that remains unsolved.

Bartlett's teenage son is still in a hospital. His condition has been described as stable.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has not officially identified the deputy. Over the weekend, they said they were waiting until next of kin could be notified.

What's next:

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details.