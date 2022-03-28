Gwinnett County to install safety cameras at all hotels, major venues

More surveillance is going up in one metro Atlanta county to combat crime.

Explore Gwinnett just announced plans to install more than 100 safety cameras at hotels and major venues within Gwinnett County.

The organization will soon provide one or two license plate reader cameras to each county hotel.

The Gwinnett County PolIce Department calls this initiative groundbreaking.

"This is just a small way that the businesses can collaborate with the police department to make a safer Gwinnett," Gwinnett County Police Department Spokesperson Hideshi Valle explained.

Once the flock safety cameras are installed, the license plate readers will offer detectives vital details needed to help investigate and solve crimes.

The cameras not only read license plates but can also identify the type of vehicle involved in a crime and alert investigators instantly about a stolen car.

"It's very useful information for our local businesses in the area," Valle detailed.

Explore Gwinnett, the county's tourism agency, is responsible for this program and said it wants to create an unparalleled sense of security for folks staying at those hotels.

The goal is to crack down on crime and beef up security.

"Security cameras, depending on the individual settings or the settings that the businesses have, might not be able to capture all the information. Flock cameras are able to get that key information for that vehicle that may be in the area," said Valle.

FOX 5 Atlanta has covered violence at Gwinnett County hotel properties including the murder of a 64-year-old woman who was shot while she slept at a hotel last month.

The plan is to install more than 100 cameras, one or two per hotel - depending on the property's size.

These safety cameras have already proven to work in the county.

Flock told us 300 license plate readers are already installed at key intersections, highways and large businesses.

As a result, according to Flock, GCPD has made nearly 200 arrests, located more than 90 wanted people and conducted 46 investigations that led to arrests in 2021.

"Nobody wants to be a victim of crime, and it takes more than just the police department to come and assist those victims. It's a community, it’s a business, it's a collaboration with everyone.," Valle told us.

No word right now on when the cameras will be installed.

