Former Lawrenceville police chief sues city, claims civil rights were violated

The former Lawrenceville police chief has sued the city and his former boss, claiming that they violated his civil rights.

Former Police Chief Tim Wallis accused Lawrenceville city manager Chuck Warbington of blocking him from speaking publicly in defense of a sexual harassment claim filed by a female captain.

Wallis retired on Feb. 15 after agreeing to step down when an outside investigation into sexual harassment at the Lawrenceville Police Department was made public.

In his lawsuit, Wallis claims that he has been "unable to secure employment with any other police department since he was forced to resign."

The former law enforcement official claims his reputation was "decimated."

So far, Lawrenceville officials and Warbington have not responded to the ex-chief's claims.

Chief Wallis' history with the department

Wallis started with the department in 1996, eventually becoming police chief in March 2018.

He made history in Lawrenceville by appointing the city’s first Black member of the police command staff and later the department’s first female captain.

But it’s largely what happened to Captain Tawnya Gilovanni after she was promoted that ultimately led to Wallis’ departure as chief.

Accusations of sexual harassment

Complaints from Gilovanni and others last year of sexual harassment prompted the city to hire an outside investigator. That investigation resulted in the sudden retirement of Captain Ryan Morgan before the report was even finished, later accused of repeatedly making lewd comments about Gilovanni’s appearance and referring to her as "hooker."

LAWRENCEVILLE CHIEF SUSPENDED FOR INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS MADE TO A FEMALE CAPTAIN

The report also revealed Wallis criticized Gilovanni’s choice of wardrobe when she wore a pink breast cancer awareness t-shirt in the office instead of her uniform shirt.

She secretly recorded Chief Wallis asking her "are you working here or are you working at Hooters? Go get you some orange shorts on."

Wallis said the comments were made "tongue in cheek."

Other accusations in the report

The investigation also criticized Wallis for allowing his wife — who’s not a city employee — of being actively involved in certain aspects of the department.

"It seems she has inserted herself in relationships with the Chief’s staff and/or their spouses, none of which have ended well," wrote Tracy Glanton, an attorney who headed up the outside investigation.

In his response, Wallis denied his wife did anything inappropriate.

As for Morgan, the report said there was a "perception that Captain Morgan is "protected," I.e., he is not held accountable for his actions."

Wallis' successor admits to affair

Wallis' replacement had his own embarrassing moment, holding a news conference in February to admit he had an affair at another agency.

Myron Walker said he decided to hold a news conference to end the rumors and let his department move forward.

"I can’t tell you how sorry I am for this intense pain this story will cause my wife and daughters," Walker told reporters. "But I speak to you today in an effort to ensure the truth be told and ask our community for forbearance as we weather the storm."

According to his file with Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Walker admitted an extra-marital affair in November 2014 — when he worked as a sergeant for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the "mistress’ home" when he tried to break it off. No charges were ever filed.

The report said Walker "had sex at the facility in various administrative offices, in a patrol unit, and on occasion… while on duty."

Walker told the I-Team the affair never took place on duty.

"I would have been fired if that were true," he told the FOX 5 I-Team.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE