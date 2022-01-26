Expand / Collapse search

Lawrenceville chief suspended for inappropriate comments made to a female captain

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Lawrenceville police chief Tim Wallis, in his capacity as president of the Gwinnett police chiefs association, discusses concerns over cartoons posted by Gwinnett County’s district attorney in April 2021. article

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Lawrenceville police chief has been suspended after a report finds he made inappropriate comments to a female captain about "looking like a Hooter's girl."

Chief Tim Wallis denied he did anything that warranted the 10-day suspension.

Wallis' wife is accused of being involved "in the operation of the department."

The report also accuses the chief of retaliating against one of the Lawrenceville Police Department employees who spoke to investigators.

Chief Wallis denied all allegations in a 13-page response to the findings and mentioned his wife was never interviewed by investigators.

