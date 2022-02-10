Acting Lawrenceville police chief admits to past affair while working as sergeant

The acting Lawrenceville police chief has admitted to an affair he had while on duty as a Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office seven years ago.

Speaking to the press with his wife at his side on Thursday, acting Chief of Police Myron Walker admitted to having the long-time affair while working as a sergeant in Gwinnett County.

LAWRENCEVILLE POLICE CHIEF AGREES TO STEP DOWN IN WAKE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBE

According to court documents, Walker and a former member of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's law enforcement unit had sexual relations in various administrative offices, in a patrol unit, and while he was on duty.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office learned of the affair after an incident involving a physical altercation at the other woman's home on Nov. 29, 2014. Walker was demoted to corporal a few months later. He had been with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office since 1991.

Sexual Harassment Investigation of the Lawrenceville Police Department

The affair came to light after a sexual harassment investigation into the department led to the sudden retirement of the chief and a longtime captain.

Complaints from Captain Tawnya Gilovanni, the Lawrenceville Police Department's first female captain, and others last year of sexual harassment prompted the city to hire an outside investigator. That investigation resulted in the sudden retirement of Captain Ryan Morgan before the report was even finished, later accused of repeatedly making lewd comments about Gilovanni’s appearance and referring to her as "hooker."

"I was disturbed by the findings of the investigation and issued penalties to the appropriate employees, including a requirement for individual training," Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said in a statement. "The City of Lawrenceville prides itself as an inclusive and safe workplace for all employees."

The report also revealed Wallis criticized Gilovanni’s choice of wardrobe when she wore a pink breast cancer awareness t-shirt in the office instead of her uniform shirt.

LAWRENCEVILLE CHIEF SUSPENDED FOR INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS MADE TO A FEMALE CAPTAIN

She secretly recorded Chief Tim Wallis asking her "are you working here or are you working at Hooters? Go get you some orange shorts on."

Wallis said the comments were made "tongue in cheek."

A week after the outside investigation into the sexual harassment was made public, Wallis agreed to step down from his position and retire effective on Feb. 15.

During the time of Wallis's suspension, Walker took the role of the department's acting chief.

